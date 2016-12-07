Naked cop told pizza delivery woman he had been in shower, but he wasn’t wet, police say

A police officer in Las Cruces, N.M., faces an indecent exposure charge after ordering Domino’s pizza to his home and allegedly greeting the delivery woman naked, according to the Las Cruces Sun-News.
William Gonzalez, 28, a five-year veteran of the department, was cited for indecent exposure last month. He was off duty at the time.
The reports from the incident were released in response to a public records request from the newspaper.
The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, according to the reports. The 20-year-old delivery woman said she entered the home through an open sun room door and as she walked toward the front door a naked man she identified as Gonzalez opened the door.
She told police he made no attempt to cover himself. He told her he had just gotten out of the shower, but the delivery driver told police his hair wasn’t wet and he didn’t have a towel.
Gonzalez signed the receipt, telling her he “had no way of knowing (the delivery person) was going to be girl,” she told police.
She said that when she was leaving, he stopped her, saying: “Wait. Let me get you your tip.”
He disappeared inside the house and was still naked when he came back with cash.
She called her supervisor.
Officer Juan Roman, a colleague of Gonzalez’s, responded. He wrote in his report that Gonzalez called him on his personal cell phone asking him to keep the investigation “10-35,” a code for confidential.
But that didn’t happen. The pizza woman also told police that Gonzalez had “threatened” to expose himself to her during a delivery several months before.
Gonzalez also reportedly asked Roman to persuade the woman not to press charges. That didn’t happen, either.
Gonzalez was immediately placed on administrative leave after the incident, LCPD Chief Jaime Montoya told the newspaper last week.
“It is truly sad that an employee knowing right from wrong still does wrong against all reason,” Montoya said in a statement. “It is also sad that an employee will put a fellow employee in a tough position of having to inform a supervisor of misconduct.
“All conduct whether on or off duty is a direct reflection of who we are as an organization. If that conduct is against our values or policies our employees will be held accountable.”
Gonzalez pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent exposure. He has not returned to duty.
