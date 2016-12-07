What is a hero? Kennedy Space Center exhibit explores answers to that question

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

0:50 Washington Public Interest Research Group releases Trouble in Toyland report

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

1:38 Which kind of Krispy Kreme doughnut would you be?

0:16 Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?