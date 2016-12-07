Authorities: 1 officer killed, 1 wounded; shooter at large

0:46 Lenexa Police and K-9 Ram master the Mannequin Challenge Pause

2:43 Trump says past quote about saving Carrier was a "euphemism"

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

2:08 Investigation into accidental shooting of Fresno County sheriff's deputy

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

0:16 Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

4:33 In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak