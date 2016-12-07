Hatchimal nightmares? Shoppers can't find them; one author has stashed $20,000 worth

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer Pause

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

0:46 Lenexa Police and K-9 Ram master the Mannequin Challenge

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

1:41 Deputy Dennis Wallace honored on House floor

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

2:50 'The girls sense something is going to happen' - conjoined twins Eva and Erika Sandoval prepare for separation surgery

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

2:04 Mort and Rambler: A friendship that is pure joy