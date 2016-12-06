1994 Heisman winner found dead; mom says police suspect suicide

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell' Pause

0:21 Puppy transfixed by invasive green iguana

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

0:46 Lenexa Police and K-9 Ram master the Mannequin Challenge

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

1:47 Clovis lights up its Christmas tree with help from Santa and Mrs. Claus

1:06 New Vallarta Supermarket offers an array of choices