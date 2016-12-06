Driving on less than 5 hours of sleep is like driving drunk, study says

Getting enough sleep this time of year can be difficult, amid wrapping up end-of-year work projects, attending the kids’ holiday concerts and making sure the shopping is done. But sleeping less than five hours a night and getting behind the wheel can be just like driving after too many drinks, a new study finds.
Getting less than the recommended seven hours of sleep can nearly double the risk of getting into a car accident, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “Drowsy drivers” are involved in more than one in five fatal crashes each year.
“You cannot miss sleep and still expect to be able to safely function behind the wheel,” said Dr. David Yang, executive director for the AAA foundation. “Our new research shows that a driver who has slept for less than five hours has a crash risk comparable to someone driving drunk.”
The less sleep a driver gets, the higher the chances they will be involved in a crash. A driver that’s slept six to seven hours has 1.3 times the crash risk than someone who’s slept seven or more. But someone who’s slept four to five hours has 4.3 times the risk. Someone driving on less than four hours is 11.5 times more likely to crash.
A drowsy driver is someone who has trouble keeping their eyes open, crosses lane lines and doesn’t remember the last several miles driven.
Most drivers — 97 percent — said they recognize drowsy driving is dangerous. But one in three said they still do it anyway. The AAA advises people to drive at times of day when they are normally awake, avoid eating heavy foods, schedule breaks every two hours or 100 miles and take turns driving with an alert passenger.
