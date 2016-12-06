Mom entertains millions with hysterical Snapchat rant about waiting in line at Kohl’s

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike? Pause

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

0:21 Boo Boo the black bear returns to the wild

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

1:47 Clovis lights up its Christmas tree with help from Santa and Mrs. Claus

0:16 Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

2:39 Clinton makes first public appearance since concession speech