Rolling Stone challenges verdict in defamation case

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered' Pause

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'

0:31 Visalia Fox Theatre announces Foreigner show

1:51 Fresno Mayor Swearengin: 'we're going to see a dramatically different city'

0:16 Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

1:07 See the sights, take a test drive at the Central California Auto Show

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

0:22 Fresno police looking for suspect in Arco theft

2:04 Mort and Rambler: A friendship that is pure joy