College student who was stabbed over food dies of injuries

An Ohio college student who police say was stabbed in the chest by his roommate and fellow student during a fight over fast food has died.
The medical examiner's office says 23-year-old University of Akron student Duncan Unternaher died Monday evening.
Police say Unternaher was stabbed by 22-year-old Kendall Scheid on Saturday at an off-campus apartment.
Scheid has been charged with felonious assault. Court records don't list an attorney for him.
Police say the two students began arguing shortly after they went out to buy fast food and Scheid stabbed his roommate during a fight over the food. Another roommate who called 911 said the two were drunk at the time.
