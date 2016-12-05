‘Sex becomes a financial decision’: Many older couples can’t afford to be intimate

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered' Pause

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'

3:13 Cam Newton violates Panthers dress code

0:50 At least 33 killed in Oakland warehouse fire

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

1:05 State champs: Fresno City wins first state volleyball title

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

1:51 Fresno Mayor Swearengin: 'we're going to see a dramatically different city'

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?