Ex-POW seeks pardon from Obama to avert desertion trial

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime Pause

2:29 'Prevention is possible when you #KnowTheSigns'

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

1:51 Fresno Mayor Swearengin: 'we're going to see a dramatically different city'

2:17 Sanger celebrates Central Section championship victory

2:04 Mort and Rambler: A friendship that is pure joy

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

1:14 Jose Ramirez delivers TKO

0:16 Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash