VA may have infected 600 veterans with HIV and Hepatitis

1:04 Death penalty verdict in trial of man guilty of 3-year-old's murder Pause

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for 'The Gift of the Holidays'

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

1:26 Fresno State women's basketball vs USF highlights

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

1:21 Santa HQ offers families in Fresno an interactive experience for the holiday

1:38 Fresno State men's basketball highlights vs Menlo