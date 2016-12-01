Following Thanksgiving dinner, the parents were dismembered and the son arrested

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for 'The Gift of the Holidays' Pause

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:19 Pierce County Sheriff’s SWAT team shoots suspected cop killer

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

1:04 Death penalty verdict in trial of man guilty of 3-year-old's murder

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

1:26 Fresno State women's basketball vs USF highlights

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'