Are you overweight? No? You sure about that?

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for 'The Gift of the Holidays' Pause

1:11 Weight loss surgery for kids

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

0:35 Surveillance video shows suspected Lenexa package thief

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

1:04 Death penalty verdict in trial of man guilty of 3-year-old's murder

1:26 Fresno State women's basketball vs USF highlights

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat