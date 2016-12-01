Nestle says its chocolate will have 40% less sugar but 100% of the taste

Your tastebuds may not notice the difference in your Kit Kats and Baby Ruths, but the rest of your body might.
The food manufacturer Nestle announced Wednesday that its researchers had found a much more potent sugar variant, allowing its candy to remain nearly identical in taste while potentially cutting down on its sugar content by up to 40 percent. The discovery, which the company is in the process of patenting, will begin to be implemented in its candies in 2018, it said in a press release.
“It is sugar, but it is assembled differently so it can disassemble easily in your mouth with less going into your gastrointestinal tract,” the company’s chief technology officer Stefan Catsicas told the New York Times.
Though the scientific underpinnings of Nestle’s development is a secret, Catsicas told the paper that the new sugar variant has a similar outer structure that allows the tastebuds to process the dissolving sugar in the same way. But inside that structure, the variant contains less sugar, meaning less is ultimately digested.
There are still limitations: The sugar variant cannot, for example, be stirred into coffee or used in sodas, according to the Times.
Nestle started cutting sugar in its products in 2007, the BBC reported, and has also reduced fat in its ice creams by developing a “slow-churned” version.
Comments