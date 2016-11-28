Mountain lion suspected of killing 11 alpacas in weekend attacks above Malibu

0:43 Families play in new snow Sunday at Shaver Lake Pause

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

0:58 Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber

0:37 Enter this week's caption contest for a chance at free coffee

1:26 Eye on Education: What does Prop. 58 mean for Fresno schools?

2:43 Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot

1:02 Biomass plants and dead trees: A symbiotic relationship

2:10 Curb Appeal: Home features sweeping San Joaquin River views

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued