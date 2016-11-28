San Francisco riders get free trips after hackers target transit system and demand ransom

San Francisco’s transit agency is investigating a computer hack which forced the agency to pull the plug on its ticket machines for part of the holiday weekend, as the hackers reportedly demanded a $73,000 ransom to restore the agency’s access to its own systems.
The hack allowed passengers to ride free on the system’s light-rail vehicles Friday and Saturday and also appeared to affect employees’ email accounts, which some transit workers reported were nonfunctioning, according to the San Francisco Examiner. Train service in the city was unaffected by the hack, the agency said.
Though ticket machines were restored Sunday, Muni spokesman Paul Rose told the San Francisco Chronicle that the agency was still probing how the hack had affected the agency’s machines.
“We are focused now on working to investigate the matter fully to find out all other details,” Rose said Sunday afternoon. “But at this point there is no impact to transit service, to our security systems or to our customers’ private information.”
Passengers were first alerted to the hack by an ominous message that began appearing on the ticket machines at stations Friday, declaring, “You Hacked, ALL Data Encrypted.” The message included an email address linked to a Russian internet company, the BBC reported, and local news site Hoodline reported that the hackers were requesting a ransom of $73,000 to release access to the agency’s hard drives.
Apparently the SF Muni fell victim to ransomware last night #sanfrancisco #infosec pic.twitter.com/E1OVQpAAzY— Colin Heilbut (@ColinHeilbut) November 26, 2016
The agency responded by taking all station machines offline Friday night as a precaution and opening the fare gates while launching an investigation. It was unclear how the system was restored Sunday, but Rose told the Chronicle that passengers’ fare purchase information was safely operated by another, unaffected agency.
Rose also refused to elaborate on details of the investigation or the alleged ransom, telling the paper that comment would be “inappropriate” while the probe was ongoing.
Employees told the city’s local CBS affiliate that they worried the hack might also delay their paychecks. The agency employs nearly 6,000 people.
Rose told the Chronicle that the hack appeared to be the first targeting the agency in recent years.
