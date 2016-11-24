National

November 24, 2016 12:19 PM

This Obama Thanksgiving menu will leave you drooling (didn’t he pardon the turkeys?)

By The Associated Press

President Barack Obama and his family are spending Thanksgiving with friends, family, turkey and touchdowns, as he puts it, and reflecting “on what truly binds us as Americans.”

The Thanksgiving menu for the Obama family, according to the White House:

Hors d'oeuvres:

▪  mini BLTs

▪  chicken satay with peanut chili dip

▪  mini crabcakes

▪  pizza bites

▪  fresh vegetables and hummus

▪  pigs in the blanket

Dinner buffet:

▪  thyme-roasted turkey with garlic jus and cranberry-orange relish

▪  honey-baked ham with apricot-mustard glaze

▪  prime rib and creamed horseradish and shallot marmalade

▪  fried chicken wings

Sides:

▪  cornbread stuffing with chorizo and roasted peppers

▪  oyster stuffing

▪  braised winter greens (collards, kale, and turnip greens)

▪  macaroni and cheese

▪  sweet potato gratin

▪  Yukon Gold mashed potatoes

▪  green bean casserole

▪  fresh greens and kale Caesar salad

▪  dinner rolls

Dessert:

▪  banana cream pie

▪  coconut cream pie

▪  pumpkin pie

▪  apple pie

▪  pecan pie

▪  cherry pie

