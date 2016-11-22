‘World’s tallest’ water slide, which killed a 10-year-old boy, will be torn down

1:12 Fresno County law officers: Don't drive when drunk, or high on weed Pause

0:51 Thanksgiving 2016 by the numbers

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:26 Best Buy at Fresno's River Park rehearses for Black Friday crush

0:58 Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber

0:50 Protest at Fresno City College against North Dakota pipeline

2:42 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

1:07 Fresno State President Castro pitches in on donation help for Community Food Bank