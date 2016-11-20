Tired of clogging up your phone with apps? There’s a streaming service for that

0:16 Confused, angry crowd boos after Kanye West cuts Sacramento show short, lights go up Pause

3:17 Fresno State football vs Hawaii recap

1:26 Best Buy at Fresno's River Park rehearses for Black Friday crush

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:26 Eye on Education: What does Prop. 58 mean for Fresno schools?

1:30 Buchanan tops Clovis in D-I boys water polo final

0:59 Pregnant woman dies in shooting but baby saved

3:29 How to spatchcock a turkey, it's easier than you think

1:18 Early season look at Fresno City College men's basketball