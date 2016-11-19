White nationalists celebrate Trump’s win in Washington in the face of protesters

1:26 Best Buy at Fresno's River Park rehearses for Black Friday crush Pause

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

2:01 Central edges out Edison in D-I quarterfinal

0:59 Pregnant woman dies in shooting but baby saved

1:26 Eye on Education: What does Prop. 58 mean for Fresno schools?

0:48 Makenzie Huskey lobs El Diamante to girls water polo title

2:06 Fresno State adjusts to Jeff Tedford hiring

1:33 Sanger rolls over Dinuba 42-6 in D-II action

1:34 Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Jack Ohman on his craft