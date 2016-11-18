Mall Santa removed after telling girl that Hillary Clinton is ‘on my naughty list’

0:59 Pregnant woman dies in shooting but baby saved Pause

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:50 Prep football playoffs: No. 3 Hanford 36, No. 6 Kingsburg 21

2:39 Clinton makes first public appearance since concession speech

1:43 There are some strings attached to University High's renewed charter

2:42 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

2:15 Trump's Deals: Hype and Reality

1:42 Buchanan beats Bullard in first-round Central Section D-I playoffs

1:30 Promotional video for CycleBar, which has come to Fresno