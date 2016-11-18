16-month-old boy survives hanging at day care, and police suspect his caretaker

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax Pause

1:50 Prep football playoffs: No. 3 Hanford 36, No. 6 Kingsburg 21

2:39 Clinton makes first public appearance since concession speech

0:41 Nearly 1,000 pot plants found in Fresno house, sheriff says

0:59 Pregnant woman dies in shooting but baby saved

0:50 Protest at Fresno City College against North Dakota pipeline

2:42 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

8:28 Pam Bondi addresses Trump donation controversy (Part 1 of 2)

1:42 Buchanan beats Bullard in first-round Central Section D-I playoffs