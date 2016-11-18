‘We just lost one of our own’ – U.S. marshal killed as he tried to make an arrest

2:42 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old Pause

0:50 Protest at Fresno City College against North Dakota pipeline

2:06 Fresno faith leader says 'hatred can be trumped'

1:10 Fresno's downtown efforts are a good thing, writer James Fallows says

13:38 Curious about pot and Prop. 64? We've got answers

2:32 Fresno County sheriff's sergeant shot and killed

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

0:47 Procession for Fresno County sheriff's deputy who died after accidental shooting

0:47 Fresno City Councilman Steve Brandau backs enforcement team to fight slum housing