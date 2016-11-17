Camera’s photo of its own theft sends man to jail

1:03 Madera South's Miguel Villar is Central Section D-I boys cross country champ Pause

2:42 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

0:41 Nearly 1,000 pot plants found in Fresno house, sheriff says

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

0:48 Buchanan's Corie Smith runs to Central Section D-I girls championship

2:06 Fresno State adjusts to Jeff Tedford hiring

1:42 Buchanan beats Bullard in first-round Central Section D-I playoffs

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area

2:06 Fresno faith leader says 'hatred can be trumped'