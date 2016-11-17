Journalist and author Ruth Gruber dies in NY at age 105

Ruth Gruber, a journalist, author and humanitarian whose long, trailblazing life included helping to bring Jewish refugees to the United States during World War II, has died in New York at age 105.
Her editor, Philip Turner, says Gruber died at her home in Manhattan on Thursday.
Gruber was born in Brooklyn and had earned a Ph.D. by the time she was 20. She went into journalism, becoming a foreign correspondent and visiting places including the Soviet Arctic.
She began working for the federal government during World War II. In 1944, she was assigned to bring a group of 1,000 Jewish refugees from Europe to the United States and later lobbied for allowing them to become citizens.
Gruber later went back to journalism. She also wrote several books.
