She asked her grandson to turn the music down. Then he tried to drown her, police say

1:50 Clovis West volleyball wins in state playoffs Pause

0:41 Nearly 1,000 pot plants found in Fresno house, sheriff says

3:26 Turkey 101 top tips

1:14 Ex-Raiders coach Tom Flores on one of his most memorable NFL moments

0:37 Enter this week's caption contest for a chance at free coffee

2:34 Movie trailer: 'Inferno'

1:43 There are some strings attached to University High's renewed charter

2:30 Movie trailer: 'Doctor Strange'

1:20 Weiser officer on teens: 'I would’ve put a bullet in ... each one of their heads'