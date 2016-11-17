‘That’s what grandmas do’: Texting mix-up leads to actual Thanksgiving invite

Receiving a text message from a wrong number can go a lot of different ways. You tell them right away they’ve got the wrong person, and they move along, or play along with them for a bit hoping it will lead to a funny story.
Jamal Hinton was just genuinely confused if the person had the wrong number or not, but he got a funny story anyway.
Hinton, a 17-year-old who lives in Phoenix, received a text message from an unknown number saying Thanksigiving would be at her house and to feel free to bring Amanda and Justin. Hinton, confused by the names, asked who the number was and she replied, “your grandma.”
“I actually did think it was my grandma,” Hinton told The Arizona Republic. So he asked the texter to send a photo.
When she replied with a selfie, it became obvious to Hinton she had the wrong number. He told her so, responding with a selfie of his own.
Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/laXmX6rotA— Certo Nego (@RonaldDoee) November 15, 2016
“Can I still get a plate tho?” he asked.
The grandmother, who has been identified as a woman in Mesa, Arizona named Wanda, had a response that likely explains why the tweet of the text messages has been retweeted close to 200,000 times and liked close to 400,000 times as of Thursday morning.
“Of course you can, that’s what grandmas do ... feed everyone,” she said, ending with a cake emoji.
@RonaldDoee @ashoncrawley grandmas feedevery one— Jazmin (@JazminsThoughts) November 15, 2016
@RonaldDoee my gramma would most def do this— sabrina (@sabrinapls) November 16, 2016
Wanda’s actual grandson, 24-year-old Brandon, told the Arizona Republic that they do plan to actually have Hinton over for Thanksgiving now.
“This has come out of nowhere for us, and it’s funny to my family,” Brandon said. “We’re also welcoming Jamal and his parents to Thanksgiving. My grandma’s got a big heart, and said she wouldn’t want him to be away from his family on Thanksgiving.”
One downside to the sweet mix up: Hinton forgot to remove Wanda’s phone number from the screenshots, so she received 600 texts within a few hours both from people asking if they could also get an invite and people sending inappropriate messages, according to BuzzFeed.
Wanda was understanding about it and simply changed her number, according to the Arizona Republic.
@RonaldDoee STOP TEXTING HER YALL GONNA RUIN THE MEAL— Certo Nego (@RonaldDoee) November 15, 2016
Comments