Tom Hanks reassures America: 'We are going to be all right'

0:41 Nearly 1,000 pot plants found in Fresno house, sheriff says Pause

1:06 Fresno State women's basketball team on lessons from loss to Utah

3:26 Turkey 101 top tips

1:12 Fresno State basketball vs Praire View A&M

3:29 How to spatchcock a turkey, it's easier than you think

1:43 There are some strings attached to University High's renewed charter

0:37 Pine Flat Reservoir swells, but only a third of capacity

1:46 Fresno millenials react to Donald Trump

0:47 Fresno City Councilman Steve Brandau backs enforcement team to fight slum housing