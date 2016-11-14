National

White supremacist site tells supporters to make New Balance ‘official shoe’ of whites

By Brian Murphy

New Balance, a Massachusetts-based athletic shoe and apparel company, already had a reputation as a shoe that appealed to white people, including a spot on the humor blog Stuff White People Like.

Now a white supremacist web site is calling for New Balance to become “the official shoes of white people,” even featuring a photo of actor Mel Gibson wearing New Balance sneakers in the post written by Andrew Anglin, the site’s founder.

“New Balance is making a gesture to support White people and to support US manufacturing. We need to support that,” Anglin wrote in the post. “I see New Balances now becoming the official shoes of White people.”

This effort started after the election.

New Balance’s vice president of public affairs Matt LeBretton praised the election of Republican Donald Trump in a statement to the Wall Street Journal, citing the company’s opposition to the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal.

New Balance claims that it makes more than 4 million pairs of shoes annually in the United States.

That led some people to post videos and images of burning New Balance sneakers.

