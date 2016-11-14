PBS anchor Gwen Ifill dies at 61

1:33 Community, law enforcement come out to honor fallen Stanislaus County deputy Pause

2:32 Blind volunteer leads less-mobile friend on a walk

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

13:38 Curious about pot and Prop. 64? We've got answers

0:36 Three pedestrians struck by pickup truck in Calwa

1:46 Fresno millenials react to Donald Trump

4:30 Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson discusses arrest of shooting suspect

2:09 Walt Disney releases new 'Beauty and the Beast' movie trailer

1:23 SWAT targets Strother Street gang in major sweep