A wildfire burning through the forest is so strange, it’s baffling the experts

0:36 Three pedestrians struck by pickup truck in Calwa Pause

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

1:33 Community, law enforcement come out to honor fallen Stanislaus County deputy

1:35 'No hate rally' protesting Trump election held in Fresno

13:38 Curious about pot and Prop. 64? We've got answers

1:23 SWAT targets Strother Street gang in major sweep

1:28 Exeter volleyball vs Garces | Central Section D-II

1:46 Fresno millenials react to Donald Trump

0:47 Riley’s Brew Pub: A neighborhood bar with flair