AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

In complete reversal, Obama refuses to criticize Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama on Monday abandoned his dire warnings and dark predictions about his newly elected successor and urged Americans to give President-elect Donald Trump time to rise to the daunting responsibilities of the office, breaking sharply from his Democratic allies who have quickly condemned Trump's first major decisions.
In his first extended remarks on the election that pounded his party and his legacy, Obama sought to reassure an anxious world and nation about his successor's commitments to alliances, at times appearing almost sanguine about a future Trump administration.
Although he would not explicitly say Trump was qualified for the office, he said he believed the first-time officeholder would do his best to unite the nation, calling him pragmatic. He refused to wade into a political firestorm over Trump's decision to name a far-right conservative media mogul as a top adviser. And he expressed hope that the weight of the presidency will force Trump to overcome his shortcomings.
"He has won. He's going to be the next president and regardless of what experience or assumptions he brought to the office, this office has a way of waking you up," Obama said. "And some of his gifts that obviously allowed him to execute one of the biggest political upsets in history, those are ones that hopefully he will put to good use on behalf of all the American people."
Obama's refusal to criticize his successor was a 180-degree reversal from the rhetoric of his campaign takedowns. Only a week ago, as he campaigned for Hillary Clinton, Obama said Trump was "woefully unprepared for the job" and couldn't "handle the nuclear codes."
Giuliani emerges as favorite for Trump's secretary of state
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has emerged as the favorite to serve as secretary of state in Donald Trump's incoming administration, a senior Trump official said on Monday — another indication the president-elect is putting a prize on loyalty as he narrows down his Cabinet picks.
The official, who was not authorized to speak on the record and requested anonymity, said there was no real competition for the job and that it was Giuliani's if he wanted it. But a second official cautioned that John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, remained in contention for the job.
Giuliani, 72, would be an out-of-box choice to lead the State Department. A former mayor, federal prosecutor and top Trump adviser, he lacks extensive foreign policy experience. Known for his hard-line law-and-order views and brusque manner, he would set a very different tone than previous holders of the job, including Trump's ex-rival Hillary Clinton, Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice.
Bolton has years of federal government experience, but he has also raised eyebrows with some of his hawkish stances, including a 2015 op-ed in The New York Times in which he advocated bombing Iran to halt the country's development of nuclear weapons.
A spokeswoman for Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment about his interest in the job. But the former mayor said Monday night at a gathering of CEOs sponsored by the Wall Street Journal that he "won't be attorney general" in Trump's administration — a job for which he'd long been seen as a top contender.
Ouster of extremists from Iraqi town leaves bitter divisions
QAYARA, Iraq (AP) — On the main shopping street of the town of Qayara, murals put up by the Islamic State group that told people how to dress and behave have been hastily painted over. New signs touting nationalism and unity now line a main highway since Iraqi forces drove the extremists from the Tigris River Valley town in August.
Deeper inside Qayara, however, fresh graffiti has appeared on some streets, revealing bitterness, anger and lasting fissures among the population.
"Blood for blood," reads the Arabic script spray-painted outside a destroyed home on the town's northern edge. Neighbors said the house belonged to a man who joined IS when the group first rose to power in 2014. Slang and obscenities against the owner also are written on a partially destroyed garden wall.
When Qayara was retaken by Iraqi security forces, it was hailed as an early triumph over the extremists as the country prepared for the long-awaited offensive to liberate the second-largest city Mosul that began Oct. 17.
But for some residents, the ouster of IS doesn't feel like victory.
Obama, Clinton tell Democrats not to despair
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic leaders delivered pep talks to demoralized supporters on Monday, promising to reassess their strategy, message and organization in the wake of last week's devastating defeat.
"You're allowed to mope for a week and half maybe two," President Barack Obama told Democratic National Committee members on a conference call. "But after that we've got to brush ourselves off and get to work."
The party has entered a period of soul-searching, as Democrats try to chart their direction in the Donald Trump era. An ascendant liberal wing is pushing for a serious shift toward an economic populist message that could win back white working-class voters who backed Trump.
Party activists, donors and politicians are also advocating for significant changes in leadership, with a group of younger House members trying to postpone leadership elections in an effort to force a discussion about the direction of the party.
"There's a general feeling that the Democratic Party itself needs some serious reform and has grown very distant from the kind of communities it represents," said Gara LaMarche, president of the Democracy Alliance, a group of wealthy Democratic donors who gathered in Washington for a three-day strategy session this week.
ICC prosecutors: US forces may have committed war crimes
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — U.S. armed forces and the CIA may have committed war crimes by torturing detainees in Afghanistan, the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor said in a report Monday, raising the possibility that American citizens could be indicted even though Washington has not joined the global court.
"Members of US armed forces appear to have subjected at least 61 detained persons to torture, cruel treatment, outrages upon personal dignity on the territory of Afghanistan between 1 May 2003 and 31 December 2014," according to the report issued by Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda's office.
The report added that CIA operatives may have subjected at least 27 detainees in Afghanistan, Poland, Romania and Lithuania to "torture, cruel treatment, outrages upon personal dignity and/or rape" between December 2002 and March 2008.
Most of the alleged abuse happened in 2003-2004, the report said.
Prosecutors said they will decide "imminently" whether to seek authorization to open a full-scale investigation in Afghanistan that could lead to war crimes charges.
2016 set to break heat record despite slowdown in emissions
MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Global temperatures are soaring toward a record high this year, the U.N. weather agency said Monday, while another report showed emissions of a key global warming gas have flattened out in the past three years.
The reports injected a mix of gloom and hope at U.N. climate talks in Marrakech this week.
"Another year. Another record. The high temperatures we saw in 2015 are set to be beaten in 2016," said Petteri Taalas, the head of the World Meteorological Organization.
WMO's preliminary data through October showed world temperatures, boosted by the El Nino phenomenon, are 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.
That's getting close to the limit set by the global climate agreement adopted in Paris last year. It calls for limiting the temperature rise since the industrial revolution to 2 degrees C or even 1.5 degrees C.
Editor: Breitbart plans to be 'best place for news on Trump'
NEW YORK (AP) — Following the installation of Breitbart's chief executive to a top job in President-elect Donald Trump's administration, the news organization in its infancy when Barack Obama took office has big expansion plans and the goal of being the best source of news on the new administration.
That scares its critics, which consider Breitbart News the home of cheerleaders rather than journalists — and often offensive ones at that.
Despite the opponents, Breitbart is unquestionably on a high following the surprise election of Trump, whose candidacy the web site unceasingly backed both before and after its leader, Stephen K. Bannon, was brought in to run the general election campaign. Trump on Sunday named Bannon chief strategist and senior counselor for his administration.
Breitbart is planning a move into more spacious Washington offices, looking to add reporters in Germany, France, the Middle East and Asia, wants to add coverage of the media and technology to its conservative-framed news and hopes to produce more video, said Alexander Marlow, the site's editor in chief, on Monday. Its own cable network is a dream, but unlikely now, he said.
"We're going to be the best place for news on the Trump White House," Marlow said. "That is my intention and I have no reason to think that's not a fully attainable goal. I think a lot of the mainstream media already consider that the expectation and they're none too happy about it, which of course is a delight to me."
PBS journalist Gwen Ifill dies of cancer
NEW YORK (AP) — Gwen Ifill, co-anchor of PBS' "NewsHour" with Judy Woodruff and a veteran journalist who moderated two vice presidential debates, died Monday of cancer, the network said.
She was 61.
A former reporter for The New York Times and The Washington Post, Ifill switched to television in the 1990s and covered politics and Congress for NBC News. She moved to PBS in 1999 as host of "Washington Week" and also worked for the nightly "NewsHour" program. She and Woodruff were named co-anchors in 2013.
She moderated vice presidential debates in 2004 and 2008 and authored the book, "The Breakthrough: Politics and Race in the Age of Obama."
The president on Monday praised Ifill for informing today's citizens while also inspiring a young generation of journalists.
PHOTO GALLERY: Supermoon puts on a show around the world
The moon is putting on a show for sky gazers worldwide.
The phenomenon known as the supermoon occurs because the moon follows an elliptical orbit around the Earth. This week, the moon is coming closer to the Earth than at any time since January 1948.
The supermoon appears about 14 percent larger in diameter and about 30 percent brighter than when it's at its farthest distance from the Earth. The moon reached its peak luminescence in North America before dawn Monday. Its zenith in Asia and the South Pacific was Monday night. Across the international dateline in New Zealand, it was to reach its brightest after midnight Tuesday local time.
Here's a look at the supermoon from around the world.
