Chappelle on ‘SNL’: I’m giving Trump a chance and demanding one in return

1:21 Minarets sweeps defending volleyball champ Sierra Pause

1:35 'No hate rally' protesting Trump election held in Fresno

1:51 Lee Brand's plan for Fresno's future

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

1:24 Decision 2016 - Election Day #VOTE

1:14 Ex-Raiders coach Tom Flores on one of his most memorable NFL moments

1:56 Disappointed voters look to local leaders for a way to move forward

1:43 There are some strings attached to University High's renewed charter

1:23 SWAT targets Strother Street gang in major sweep