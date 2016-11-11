Hey, Facebook, we’re not dead yet. Glitch tells many they have passed away.

No, a whole bunch of your Facebook friends did not pass away suddenly — despite what the social media behemoth posted on their profile pages on Friday afternoon.
That doesn’t mean there weren’t some geniune moments of panic.
Hey @facebook, what gives? Scared me into thinking my sister was dead. Very inappropriate and unfortunate way to advertise a new feature pic.twitter.com/mErRyxyNQw— Jordan Davis (@JAlexander150) November 11, 2016
WHAT DOES FACEBOOK KNOW THAT I DON'T pic.twitter.com/KkBRepcGcU— Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) November 11, 2016
.@facebook - it's been a rough week, and now all my friends and me are dead?!— Elizabeth Grady (@EGrady8) November 11, 2016
Even the founder of Facebook got caught up in it.
Zuck dead pic.twitter.com/J8y5LbfQBz— Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) November 11, 2016
The message is a promotion for Facebook’s “memorialized accounts,” which allow a “legacy contact” to control the page of a person who has died.
As soon as the phenomenon started — with friends asking each other if they were dead, too, and officemates scrambling to check their pages — it disappeared from Facebook.
