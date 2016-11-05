US Supreme Court reinstates Arizona ballot collection ban

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools Pause

2:52 How can I be sure my ballot counts?

2:01 Fresno City College honors veterans during program

1:40 Bullard vs Edison highlights

2:49 Highlights, reaction as Selma completes 10-0 regular season

1:24 Clovis West defeats Clovis High 41-27

2:22 Fresno State considering a new quarterback against Colorado State

1:34 What did the Clovis Unified board candidates debate at their forum?

1:23 SWAT targets Strother Street gang in major sweep