No charges for cops who left blind man on side of road

1:23 SWAT teams target Strother Street Boys Gang in major sweep of gang members Pause

0:51 A sweet alternative to all that Halloween candy

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools

2:52 How can I be sure my ballot counts?

2:22 Fresno State considering a new quarterback against Colorado State

2:17 A downtown landmark: the Fresno Republican Printery building

0:37 Enter this week's caption contest for a chance at free coffee

1:34 What did the Clovis Unified board candidates debate at their forum?

0:57 Central's Johnson publicly announces his college choice