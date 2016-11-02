‘Bullied unmercifully’: Football player with epilepsy locked in locker, mom says

2:32 Fresno County sheriff's sergeant shot and killed Pause

0:54 Fresno police investigate homicide west of Highway 99

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools

1:09 Law enforcement procession escorts Fresno County sergeant to funeral home

0:47 Procession for Fresno County sheriff's deputy who died after accidental shooting

2:22 Fresno State considering a new quarterback against Colorado State

1:22 Garden Cocktails makes drinks from Valley's bounty

0:57 Central's Johnson publicly announces his college choice

2:17 A downtown landmark: the Fresno Republican Printery building