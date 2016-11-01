San Francisco calls on state to abolish cash bail for poor

2:32 Fresno County sheriff's sergeant shot and killed Pause

0:47 Procession for Fresno County sheriff's deputy who died after accidental shooting

1:22 Garden Cocktails makes drinks from Valley's bounty

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools

2:52 How can I be sure my ballot counts?

2:22 Fresno State considering a new quarterback against Colorado State

0:29 Woman followed, thrown to ground in purse snatching caught on video

1:20 In-Home Supportive Services employees protest

2:26 Movie trailer: 'Hacksaw Ridge'