Ex-police chief charged after starving dogs found ‘in horrible physical condition’

0:47 Procession for Fresno County sheriff's deputy who died after accidental shooting Pause

1:54 Clovis and Fresno trick-or-treaters score bags of candy, smiles and screams

1:22 Garden Cocktails makes drinks from Valley's bounty

6:00 Animated timeline of northeast Fresno’s water troubles

2:22 Fresno State considering a new quarterback against Colorado State

1:34 Fresno State tailgaters say the next coach should be ...

3:09 Charter schools offer students, families customized education

1:58 Fresno State basketball preps for season opener

0:57 Central's Johnson publicly announces his college choice