Audio released of Pulse nightclub shooter’s calls to police

2:21 Dia de Los Muertos celebration draws crowds to Eaton Plaza Pause

6:00 Animated timeline of northeast Fresno’s water troubles

2:22 Fresno State considering a new quarterback for Colorado State

1:54 Clovis and Fresno trick-or-treaters score bags of candy, smiles and screams

2:11 Summerset Village's first-day hearing highlights

3:09 Charter schools offer students, families customized education

0:57 Central's Johnson publicly announces his college choice

1:34 Fresno State tailgaters say the next coach should be ...

2:26 Movie trailer: 'Hacksaw Ridge'