National

October 31, 2016 2:54 PM

7 injured in Alabama gas line explosion

By Brian Murphy

At least seven people are being treated for burns after a gas line explosion in Shelby County, Alabama, according to multiple reports.

AL.com reported that 10 acres are on fire and that patients are being brought to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

The Birmingham Fire Department said more than 10 trucks are headed to work on the gas explosion.

This story is developing.

