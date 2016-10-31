7 injured in Alabama gas line explosion

At least seven people are being treated for burns after a gas line explosion in Shelby County, Alabama, according to multiple reports.
AL.com reported that 10 acres are on fire and that patients are being brought to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
The Birmingham Fire Department said more than 10 trucks are headed to work on the gas explosion.
Units added to Shelby Co. gas explosion from BFRS: E25, R25, 25's Foam, AC1, AC2, AC4, 3's Hazmat, B1, 4's Brush Truck, Safety 1.— Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) October 31, 2016
There has been an explosion in Shelby County Jurisdiction. No Helena residents are in any danger. Will report more as available.— Helena, AL Police (@HelenaPolice) October 31, 2016
This story is developing.
