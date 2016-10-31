National

October 31, 2016 4:44 AM

Sheriff: 3 people found shot to death outside Kansas home

The Associated Press
HESSTON, Kan.

Authorities say investigators found three people shot to death outside a rural home in central Kansas, and an unharmed 18-month-old child was found inside.

Sheriff Townsend Walton says a passing motorist reported seeing bodies on the driveway of the home near Hesston in Harvey County on Sunday night. Walton says he believes the shootings happened earlier that day.

Walton says the victims were a man in his 50s, and a woman and man in their mid-30s. Their names have not been released and authorities have not explained the relationships between the victims.

The sheriff says the case is being investigated as a homicide. There was no immediate word about any arrests or charges.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the probe.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

View more video

Nation & World Videos