He had ‘facial hair and arm tattoos’: Grown man plays with youth football team

3:06 Video game review: 'WWE 2K17' Pause

1:46 Music student balances gender identity, voice

3:09 Charter schools offer students, families customized education

4:15 These old 'Dogs show there's still plenty of go in their halftime show

0:29 Woman followed, thrown to ground in purse snatching caught on video

2:10 Prince Day of the Dead altar bridges cultural boundaries

1:45 Roosevelt battles McLane in North Yosemite league tilt

1:10 Bishop Ron Allen, other area leaders speak out against Prop. 64

1:44 Video Game review: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition