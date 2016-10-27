They went to a bachelor party. And left with a puppy instead of a hangover

A bachelor party for a Michigan groom ended with everyone taking home a puppy and their hungry mother.
Mitchel Craddock, the groom, and several friends went on a trip to Tennessee when a dirty, flea-bitten dog showed up at their cabin, lured by the smell of cooking bacon. They fed her and gave her water, but she hung around the cabin, the group told the Kalamazoo Gazette.
Eventually she began producing milk, leading the group to realize she’d just had puppies. The group found seven young dogs in a den near the cabin. They estimated the well-fed puppies were 5 or 6 weeks old.
“We were so proud of her,” Craddock told the Kalamazoo Gazette of the mother, which they named Annie. “She gave everything she had to those puppies.”
Instead of beer, they bought puppy food at the end of the trip, they told ABC News.
And the friends couldn’t just leave the puppies or Annie behind. So they each took one. Craddock’s grandparents took Annie and one of the puppies.
They named the dogs Brimmie, Rosie, Daisy, Knox, Gunner, Bear and Finn.
Craddock and his wife Kristen married on Oct. 8.
