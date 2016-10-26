They dated for two years. Then he tried to rip out her tongue.

1:07 Clovis Unified students take a stand against drugs Pause

5:23 Arrests in assault-weapon attack on officer

1:46 Music student balances gender identity, voice

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

0:41 Pat Hill urges fans to attend Fresno State game

0:58 Career Tech Expo 16 draws thousands

1:43 Cirque du Soleil performer learns the ropes in Toruk production

2:09 Interim Fresno State coach Eric Kiesau wants to end football season on positive note

1:10 Bishop Ron Allen, other area leaders speak out against Prop. 64