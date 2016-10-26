Teen who ‘loves all races’ compares star high school football kicker to a gorilla

Ashton Brooks is a star football and soccer player, earned a partial academic and partial athletic scholarship to college and has a great singing voice.
But now she’s making headlines because another girl compared Brooks to a gorilla.
Brooks is the placekicker for the Dow football team in Midland, Michigan. Coach Jason Watkins said in a statement to Midland Daily News that she fits right in with the team.
“I love that when we go on a bus ride, Ashton is not sitting up (front) with the coaches; Ashton is sitting back with the team,” Watkins said. “She’s not Ashton, the girl kicker. She’s Ashton, a member of the team.”
Brooks said she feels like she’s “one of the guys,” which is what she wanted when she started the season.
Unfortunately, not everyone is so welcoming. A former student of Midland Public Schools now in college posted a photo of herself posing with someone dressed in a gorilla suit, with the caption, “got a pic with the dows kicker ;)”.
3. When a young Black girl is the #1 football kicker in her conference, here's what happens = White girls pose w/ gorillas & call them her. pic.twitter.com/775MeHSoAY— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) October 25, 2016
The picture has since been deleted – along with the entire Instagram account. Another woman on Twitter posted a screenshot of a conversation with the Instagram user, in which the teen denies that she posted the gorilla photo with the caption, claiming her ex-boyfriend stole her phone and posted it to get back at her. She said she deleted it within five minutes and she “loves all races.”
@ShaunKing this was her response on IG. pic.twitter.com/mf6EgwPngH— Myraaaa (@_OhNoSheDidnt) October 25, 2016
The screenshot of the image shows it was up for at least 34 minutes.
Midland Public Schools issued a statement condemning the social media post and calling Brooks an “outstanding student, athlete and person.” Officials also said the person who was in the gorilla suit had no idea the photo would be used for that purpose.
“She’s not our kicker because she’s a girl who can kick. She’s our kicker because she’s the best kicker in the program,” Watkins added to the statement. “And she’s one of the best kickers we’ve had in a long time.”
