She fell asleep in a dumpster – and woke up inside a garbage truck

A woman sleeping in a trash container was dumped into a garbage truck in northern Kentucky.
The woman, who was not identified, wasn’t hurt. The Kentucky Enquirer reports fire crews rescued her around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of a Steak ’n Shake in Florence.
She was sleeping in a dumpster outside SpringHill Suites hotel when a Rumpke driver on his regular route picked up the trash with her in it.
The driver contacted authorities when he heard pounding and shouting coming from his truck.
Paramedics were sent to check her out as a precaution. Bill Cole, Rumpke’s regional safety manager, says the woman sustained only minor injuries.
