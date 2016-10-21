He pitched their team into the World Series. They’re thanking him with wedding gifts

What do you get for the man who just pitched your favorite team into the World Series? Wedding gifts, of course.
That’s how some Cleveland Indians fans are thanking rookie pitcher Ryan Merritt, whose 4 1/3 scoreless innings in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series helped lead Cleveland past Toronto on Wednesday and to its first World Series appearance since 1997. The Indians will face either the Chicago Cubs or Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, which starts Tuesday.
Merritt and fiancee Sarah Brushaber are registered at Target and Pottery Barn for their Jan. 27, 2017 wedding — and fans quickly found out.
Only two items remained on the registry Friday afternoon, as fans have fulfilled the couple’s requests for wine glasses, towels, cookie sheets and a gravy boat, among other items.
@sportsyelling @Indians Decided to get Ryan a nice, soft pillow to rest his head on after his many future hard-fought wins! #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/CFRDPP86WS— CL Guysel (@Browncoat02) October 20, 2016
Got Ryan Merritt a sweet new bathmat in case he wears his boots in the shower @Reflog_18 @HipsterTito @Indians #rallytogether pic.twitter.com/6OFtXpdt1r— toph! (@Toph_Diggity) October 20, 2016
@jonahkeri @sportsyelling loved the registry idea but everything (in my budget) was gone so gift card it is! pic.twitter.com/XmDCJH51sP— Chris Urbon (@curbo23) October 20, 2016
Because when you have Cleveland's back, we have yours. @sportsyelling #RyanMerritt #HappyWedding pic.twitter.com/YqtZ41rsBm— Ashley ☮ (@ashleyynicole_) October 20, 2016
“It's just crazy. Honestly, I can't even comprehend that kind of support,” Brushaber told MLB.com.
Merritt, 24, pitched just 11 innings during the regular season but was forced into post-season action due to several injuries to Indians pitchers.
Toronto slugger Jose Bautista helped raise Merritt’s profile when he said the rookie would be “shaking in his boots” before Game 5.
