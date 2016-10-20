Age and name of mystery woman found dead on highway revealed. But that’s all

The mystery of the woman found dead on the side of the highway in West Kendall only deepened after her name and age — but nothing more — were revealed.
The Miami-Dade medical examiner said the woman was Michelle Wilson, 40. But they still have not determined how she got there or what killed her.
“No cause of death yet,” said medical examiner records supervisor Veronica Melton-Lamar.
With such a common name, it proved difficult to find any more information on the woman by Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade police, and the Florida Highway Patrol remained mum on any particulars, at least publicly.
“It’s weird,” FHP Lt. Yosdany Veloz said.
Police were alerted to a body lying next to a concrete barrier on the Don Shula Expressway near Florida’s Turnpike at 3:34 a.m. Tuesday.
What they found: a woman lying on her back, fully clothed sans one sandal, her arms flat at her side. Her clothes weren’t ripped and she had no distinguishing features, such as tattoos.
She also had no identification on her body and a laceration on the back of her head that Veloz said wasn’t consistent with a bullet wound.
“It’s a hole. But it’s not a gunshot,” he said.
With the body covered with a tarp for hours as investigators combed the area for clues, rush-hour drivers made a mess of the surrounding roadways trying to navigate through the morning rain.
The medical examiner is expected to issue its finding on the cause of death in the next few days.
